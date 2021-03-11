BJP organises peace march on Partition

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 14

A peace march was taken out in the district under BJP urban president Sushil Sharma on the occasion of Partition Horrors Remebrance Day today. BJP leaders particpated in the march by tying black bands on their arms.

Former cabinet minister Manoranjan Kalia, former MLA KD Bhandari, BJP leaders Anil Sacchar, Raman Pabbi, Sarbjit Makkar among others were present on the occasion. Sushil Sharma said the pains of Partition are unforgettable and especially Punjab faced unspeakabe horrors during the events of 1847.

He said to commemorate the victims of the Partition and to make sure that the younger generation is well versed with the events of 1947, the BJP decided to observe this day as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. Rajesh Jain, Ajay Chopra, Rajesh Kapoor, Amit Bhatia, Ashok Sareen Hicki among others were present on the occasion.