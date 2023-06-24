BJP panel to raise objections

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 23

Amidst the raging controversy on the redivision of the Jalandhar MC limits into 85 wards, the BJP today raised objections against the new ward map.

Many discrepancies There are many discrepancies in the map. It seems to have been drafted hastily. Wards with a majority of general population are being declared as SC wards or vice versa. Manoranjan Kalia, bjp leader

A delegation of the BJP went to see the new map today, on which the senior BJP leadership raised objections. Newly appointed officiating president of the district unit, Ashwini Bhandari said the BJP terms this new map to be incomplete and forged on biases.

Ahead of his absence from the city for the coming few days, district BJP President Sushil Sharma also formed a research committee to study and point out the flaws in the new map ahead of th MC elections. The follwing party leaders were apointed members of the committee — Ashwini Bhandari, Manoranjan Kalia, Rakesh Rathore, Anil Sachar, Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal, KD Bhandari, Avinash Chandra, Sarabjit Singh Makkar, Dr Shiv Dayal Mali, Rajiv Dhingra, Bhagwant Prabhakar, Ashok Sareen Hickey, Rajesh Kapur and Amarjit Singh Goldy. Dhingra said the BJP had formed a revision committee today after it saw discrepancies in the map. He said the committee would make suggestions to the authorities on the changes and revisions which should brought about in the map.

Speaking to The Tribune, Kalia said: “As per rules, the ward divisions should be held as per the population of the city and of that particular ward, in keeping with the the figures of the latest census. But there are a plethora of discrepancies in the map. Main road should act as boundaries in the division of areas or wards ideally. But the map will divide mohallas causing inconvenience to people. The natural principles and a painstaking study of Jalandhar areas seems lacking and it seems to have been drafted hastily based on Google Maps. Also wards with a majority of general population are being declared as SC wards or vice versa.”

BJP leaders and members of the committee studied the map at the MC office today and leaders also said objections to the map would be shortly submitted to the authorities.