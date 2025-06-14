BJP pays tribute to ex-CM Rupani, crash victims

In a solemn tribute programme held at the District BJP office, the BJP paid homage to Punjab BJP in-charge and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, as well as the victims of the recent Ahmedabad plane crash.

Speaking on the occasion, District BJP President Nipun Sharma said, “As the in-charge of Punjab BJP, his approach to engaging with both senior and grassroots workers was truly unmatched. He has left an indelible mark on the hearts of party workers in Punjab.”

State BJP Secretary Meenu Sethi also paid tribute, highlighting Rupani’s legacy as a dedicated public servant. “He embodied the spirit of the BJP organisation. His working style left a lasting impression on everyone he interacted with,” she said.