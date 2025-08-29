BJP pledges full support to Punjab flood victims: Grewal

National BJP leader Sukhminderpal Singh Grewal has expressed deep concern over the worsening flood situation in Punjab, stating that the Bharatiya Janata Party Punjab stands in solidarity with the affected people during this critical time.

Grewal highlighted that hundreds of villages have been submerged, thousands of acres of crops destroyed, and many families have lost their homes and connectivity due to incessant rains, overflowing rivers, and the continuous release of water from dams.

He called upon every BJP worker in Punjab to step forward with courage and compassion, urging them to reach out openly in the flood-affected areas and help people in every possible way. He appealed for the provision of essential items such as medicines, food, drinking water, and shelter, along with assistance in relocating people to safer places — all to be carried out with full dedication and commitment.

Grewal also commended the relentless efforts of the Army, NDRF, BSF, SDRF, and Punjab Police, who are working tirelessly in relief and rescue operations. He said their fearless service, hard work, and sacrifice during this dark hour deserve the highest appreciation and will always be remembered by the people of Punjab.

He reiterated that Punjab BJP stands firmly with the people of the state during this crisis and assured that all possible help will continue to be extended. He emphasized that this is a time to demonstrate unity, humanity, and service — because, he said, “Punjab’s pain is India’s pain.”