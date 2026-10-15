BJP protests over anti-drug activist Jhota’s murder

Following the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa, who was allegedly shot dead in broad daylight for raising his voice against the sale of drugs, the BJP, Jalandhar Urban, on Wednesday, staged a protest against the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab outside the DC office in Jalandhar.

BJP workers expressed their outrage by burning an effigy of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and raised serious questions about the law-and-order situation in Punjab. Led by BJP District Urban president Ashok Sareen Hicky leaders condemned the deteriorating law and order situation in state.

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Following the protest, a delegation of BJP Jalandhar Urban submitted a memorandum to the Governor of Punjab through the Deputy Commissioner, Jalandhar, demanding improvements in the state’s law-and-order situation, effective measures to curb drug trafficking, and adequate protection for citizens.

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Those present at the protest included BJP leaders—Rakesh Rathore, BJP Punjab state vice-president and former Mayor of Jalandhar; Sushil Kumar Rinku, former MP, Jalandhar and state vice-president; Krishna Dev Bhandari, former Member Secretary; Avinash Chander Kaler, state secretary; Amarjit Singh Amri, state secretary; Dinesh Dhall; Sushil Sharma, former District President; Raman Pabbi; Ravi Mahendru; Anil Sachar; Manjit Singh Titu; Rajiv Dhingra; Bhagwant Prabhakar; Amit Singh Sandha; Ravi Kumar; Tarwinder Soi; and Amit Dhal.

BJP District Urban president Ashok Sareen Hicky said ensuring the safety of social activists who raise their voices against drugs in Punjab is the responsibility of the government. If a person fighting against drugs is shot dead in broad daylight, it raises serious concerns about the state’s law-and-order situation and the safety of ordinary citizens. He said while the Punjab government makes claims about rendering the state drug-free, taking concrete steps to protect those who speak out against drugs is equally essential.

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Hicky said the incident in Mansa had raised several questions regarding the safety of the people of Punjab. Instead of limiting itself to announcements and claims, the government must take effective action against drug trafficking. He demanded a fair and time-bound investigation into the murder of Parvinder Singh Jhota, strict legal action against those responsible and concrete security arrangements for social activists and ordinary citizens who raise their voices against drugs.

BJP leaders stated that effectively controlling the drug menace and maintaining law and order in Punjab are among the government’s primary responsibilities. They demanded that accountability be fixed in the matter and that all necessary steps be taken to ensure justice for the victim’s family.