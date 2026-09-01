BJP Punjab incharge Satish Poonia set to hold day-long meetings with party workers in Jalandhar today

BJP Punjab incharge Rajya Sabha member and national general secretary Satish Poonia will visit Jalandhar on Tuesday (September 1).

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During his visit, he will participate in a workshop under the Prime Minister Seva Sankalp Abhiyan and hold separate meetings with state office-bearers, zonal in-charges, district in-charges, co-in-charges and office-bearers of various organisational units. He will also conduct a detailed review of organisational activities and the prevailing political situation in Punjab.

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While the first half of the meeting session will be held at the Lion's Club, he will leave for Radisson Hotel after lunch for a meeting with the state party office-bearers.

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Ahead of the visit, a meeting was convened by BJP Jalandhar Urban district president Ashok Sareen Hicky on Monday. The meeting reviewed preparations for Poonia’s first visit to Jalandhar. The local team was allocated various responsibilities for the conduct of the programmes.

Hicky said Poonia’s visit to Jalandhar would bring a new energy to the party in Punjab and give workers a clear direction to meet future political challenges and organisational goals. Hicky further said that Poonia would spend the entire day participating in various organisational meetings, guiding party workers on strengthening the organisation from the booth level to the state level, planning future programmes and preparing for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.