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Home / Jalandhar / BJP questions Cong’s double standards on party discipline

BJP questions Cong’s double standards on party discipline

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:36 AM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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Former Union Minister of State Som Parkash
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Former Union Minister of State Som Parkash on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Congress leadership over the growing public dissent within the party following the appointment of the Punjab Congress president.

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Reacting to the open opposition expressed by several Congress leaders against the decision of the party High Command, Som Parkash questioned the credibility of the Congress leadership’s commitment to internal discipline and organisational authority.

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“Rahul Gandhi must answer a simple question—are those openly challenging the High Command patriots or rebels? If party discipline is supreme, will action be taken against those publicly defying the leadership’s decision, or will this rebellion be conveniently ignored?” Som Parkash said.

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He stated that Congress leaders have repeatedly projected themselves as champions of organisational discipline, yet the ongoing developments in Punjab expose deep divisions and contradictions within the party.

“Whenever it suits the Congress leadership, disciplinary action is threatened against party workers and leaders. But when influential factions openly challenge a decision of the High Command, the leadership appears reluctant to act. Punjab deserves to know whether Congress follows one rule for all or different rules for different leaders,” he remarked.

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“The people of Punjab are closely observing these developments. The nation is watching whether the Congress leadership stands firmly behind its own decisions or chooses political convenience over organisational discipline,” he added.

Concluding his remarks, Som Parkash said the Congress must clarify its stand and demonstrate whether the authority of its High Command is genuine or merely symbolic in the face of open dissent from within its own ranks.

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