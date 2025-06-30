DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Jalandhar / BJP SC Morcha accuses Punjab govt of misrepresenting scholarship scheme

BJP SC Morcha accuses Punjab govt of misrepresenting scholarship scheme

Ladhar said obscuring the Centre’s role misleads beneficiaries and undermines trust
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 12:53 PM Jun 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo
Advertisement

The BJP's Scheduled Caste (SC) Morcha has accused the Punjab government of misrepresenting facts regarding the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme for SC students.

Advertisement

Morcha President and former IAS officer S R Ladhar criticised the state for failing to acknowledge the Centre’s significant financial contribution.

Addressing the media, Ladhar said Punjab’s Social Justice Minister Dr. Baljit Kaur recently announced the release of Rs 245 crore under the scheme on June 28 but failed to mention that ₹147 crore of that amount came from the central government, with the state contributing ₹98 crore.

Advertisement

He cited similar patterns in previous disbursements, including Rs 55.45 crore released on February 2, where Rs 33.27 crore came from the Centre. Ladhar alleged a consistent effort by the Punjab government to take full credit for centrally funded schemes aimed at supporting SC students.

Calling for transparency, Ladhar said obscuring the Centre’s role misleads beneficiaries and undermines trust. He also referred to past concerns raised by the Governor over nearly two lakh SC student dropouts, which he claimed were dismissed lightly by the Chief Minister in the Assembly.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts