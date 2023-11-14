BJP SC Morcha announces team

Phagwara, November 13
The Punjab BJP SC Morcha today announced new executive and core committee members and office-bearers. Prominent faces have been included in the core committee, who would guide morcha on several issues. Punjab has the highest SC population in the country.
Sucha Ram Ladhar Ladhar was appointed morcha president for the second time. Vijay Sampla, Som Parkash, Rajesh Bagha, Charanjit Singh Atwal, Sohan Lal Banga, Avinash Chander, Bibi Mohinder Kaur Josh and others were appointed members of the core committee. — OC
