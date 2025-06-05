DT
BJP SC Morcha slams Ambedkar statue desecration, calls statewide dharna

BJP SC Morcha slams Ambedkar statue desecration, calls statewide dharna

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:30 AM Jun 05, 2025 IST
BSP leaders and workers stage protest in Phillaur, Jalandhar, on Wednesday. Tribune photograph
Strongly condemning the repeated acts of desecration targeting statues of Dr BR Ambedkar, BJP SC Morcha President SR Ladhar on Tuesday expressed deep anguish over the latest incident reported from village Nagal near Phillaur.

In an official statement, Ladhar termed the vandalism “an outrageous affront to the ideals of justice and equality championed by Baba Sahib.” He said that such repeated incidents are not only disrespectful to the memory of the Constitution’s chief architect but are also deeply hurtful to Dalit sentiments across Punjab and the country.

In protest, the BJP SC Morcha has announced a state-wide one-hour peaceful dharna to be held on June 5 from 10.00 am to 11.00 am at all district headquarters across Punjab. The dharnas will be held at the feet of Dr Ambedkar’s statues as a symbolic show of solidarity and respect.

“We urge all members and supporters to participate peacefully and in large numbers,” said Ladhar. “This is a time for unified and dignified protest against these heinous acts.”

He further demanded immediate and stringent action against those responsible, including the lodging of FIRs and arrests. Ladhar also called upon the administration to take effective preventive measures to ensure such incidents are not repeated in the future.

“This is not just about vandalism—it is about preserving the dignity of a national icon and upholding the constitutional values he stood for,” Ladhar added.

