BJP SC wing submits memorandum to ADC

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 12

BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha district president Ajmer Singh Badal today submitted a memorandum to ADC Jasbir Singh against the lathicharge on students and on the issue of fake Scheduled Caste certificates.

In his demand letter, he raised the issue of post-matric scholarship. He condemned the recent police action against protesting students in Jalandhar when they had staged a sit-in. He said students’ only fault was that they staged a dharna on the issue of scholarship. He said for a long time, students were not getting the scholarship benefits, due to which, many of them had left the college and many graduates were not given degrees.

He said even though students were forced to take to streets, the state government had not resolved the issue. Ajmer Singh Badal said there is a lot of anger in the SC community regarding this. He said the Punjab Government had got withdrawn the Punjab Bandh call given by the SC community, by assuring action on the issue.

He said if the state government failed to take action on the issue, then the BJP will protest and struggle on the streets. On the occasion, SC Morcha District president Ajmer Singh Badal, District BJP vice-president and Morcha in-charge Bhupinder Kumar, Roshan Lal, Ashwini Virdi, Joginder Singh Bittu, Dr. Vanit Sharma, among others, were present.