DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Jalandhar / BJP slams AAP, calls Majithia’s arrest political vendetta

BJP slams AAP, calls Majithia’s arrest political vendetta

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 08:41 AM Jun 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

BJP national leader Sukhminderpal Singh Grewal has raised strong objections to what he described as the misuse of state agencies in Punjab, claiming that the recent arrest of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia is part of a pattern of political targeting by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership.

Advertisement

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, Grewal accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of orchestrating a politically motivated campaign under the guise of an anti-drug drive. He questioned the intent behind the revival of allegations against Majithia, referencing Kejriwal’s 2018 public apology to the SAD leader for previously making what were termed “baseless” drug-related accusations.

“If Kejriwal truly believed those charges were unfounded then, what has changed now?” Grewal asked, adding that the reversal raises serious doubts about the sincerity of both the earlier apology and the current legal action. “This isn’t justice—it’s selective prosecution,” he asserted.

Advertisement

Citing recent judicial proceedings in Delhi, where a court reportedly made adverse observations against Kejriwal in a corruption case, Grewal alleged that the AAP chief is now trying to exert control in Punjab through coercive tactics.

He drew historical parallels with the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi in 1975, warning that dissent is again being suppressed under an increasingly centralised leadership. Grewal also criticised the Mann-led Punjab government for “net-casting for small fish,” while, according to him, major drug traffickers remain untouched.

Advertisement

While acknowledging the severity of Punjab’s drug crisis, Grewal dismissed the state’s flagship anti-drug initiative, Yuddh Nashiyan De Virudh, as “more of a public relations exercise than a sincere crackdown.” He urged the government to ensure that all legal proceedings, including the Majithia case, be handled transparently and without political interference.

Calling on opposition parties and civil society to speak out, Grewal appealed to the people of Punjab to remain vigilant against any erosion of democratic values. He concluded by invoking the state’s legacy of resistance during the Emergency, saying, “Punjab has stood against authoritarianism before—it must do so again.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts