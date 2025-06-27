BJP slams AAP, calls Majithia’s arrest political vendetta

BJP national leader Sukhminderpal Singh Grewal has raised strong objections to what he described as the misuse of state agencies in Punjab, claiming that the recent arrest of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia is part of a pattern of political targeting by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, Grewal accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of orchestrating a politically motivated campaign under the guise of an anti-drug drive. He questioned the intent behind the revival of allegations against Majithia, referencing Kejriwal’s 2018 public apology to the SAD leader for previously making what were termed “baseless” drug-related accusations.

“If Kejriwal truly believed those charges were unfounded then, what has changed now?” Grewal asked, adding that the reversal raises serious doubts about the sincerity of both the earlier apology and the current legal action. “This isn’t justice—it’s selective prosecution,” he asserted.

Citing recent judicial proceedings in Delhi, where a court reportedly made adverse observations against Kejriwal in a corruption case, Grewal alleged that the AAP chief is now trying to exert control in Punjab through coercive tactics.

He drew historical parallels with the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi in 1975, warning that dissent is again being suppressed under an increasingly centralised leadership. Grewal also criticised the Mann-led Punjab government for “net-casting for small fish,” while, according to him, major drug traffickers remain untouched.

While acknowledging the severity of Punjab’s drug crisis, Grewal dismissed the state’s flagship anti-drug initiative, Yuddh Nashiyan De Virudh, as “more of a public relations exercise than a sincere crackdown.” He urged the government to ensure that all legal proceedings, including the Majithia case, be handled transparently and without political interference.

Calling on opposition parties and civil society to speak out, Grewal appealed to the people of Punjab to remain vigilant against any erosion of democratic values. He concluded by invoking the state’s legacy of resistance during the Emergency, saying, “Punjab has stood against authoritarianism before—it must do so again.”