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Home / Jalandhar / BJP slams lathi charge on sanitation workers in Barnala

BJP slams lathi charge on sanitation workers in Barnala

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 02:44 AM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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Protesting against the lathi charge and alleged injustice faced by sanitation workers at Lambra, a demonstration was held today in the village.

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BJP leaders in Jalandhar strongly condemned the lathi-charge by Punjab Police on sanitation workers who were peacefully protesting in Barnala for their legitimate demands.

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During the protest led by Mandeep Bakshi, demonstrators raised slogans against the Punjab Government and burnt its effigy to express their anger and demand justice.

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Issuing a statement on the issue, Jalandhar BJP president Ashok Sareen Hicky stated that instead of resolving the issues of sanitation workers, the Punjab Government chose to suppress their democratic rights through the use of force, which was highly unfortunate and condemnable.

Sareen said sanitation workers toil tirelessly day and night to keep cities and villages clean and play a vital role in protecting public health. Instead of listening to and addressing their genuine demands, the government’s decision to resort to lathi-charge reflects its insensitive and anti-people approach.

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He demanded that the pending demands of sanitation workers be resolved immediately and that justice be ensured for those against whom force was used. He called for an impartial inquiry into the incident and strict action against the officials responsible.

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