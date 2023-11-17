BJP stages protest against AAP govt over 'poor' functioning

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 16

Members of all the divisions of the BJP under district unit president Sushil Sharma staged protest at main chowks of the city against what they alleged was the ‘poor functioning’ of Punjab Government. They raised issues like hooliganism, neglect of matters relating to local bodies by the administration, contaminated water supply and sewerage system in the city.

A dharna was held with the leaders alleging that people had been misled in the name of Jalandhar becoming a smart city. Former minister and national executive member of the party Manoranjan Kalia, state general secretary Rakesh Rathore, State Human Rights cell co-convenor Aarti Rajput, district general secretary Ashok Sareen Hickey, Rajesh Kapoor and Amarjeet Singh Goldy were present on the occasion.

Leaders said incidents of loot, hooliganism and firing had become common in the city. Manoranjan Kalia said far from building new roads in the city, the AAP had made it difficult for people to come out of their homes by uprooting even the old roads. Rakesh Rathore said because of AAP, all the MC schemes were falling victim to corrupt practices.

District vice-president of the party Anil Minia, Ashwani Bhandari, Davinder Bhardwaj, Davinder Kalia, Gurvinder Singh Lamba, Anil Sachar, Ramesh Sharma, Subhash Sud, Kittu Grewal, Sudesh Bhagat and Rajiv Dhingra were among those present.

SC morcha seeks probe into SAD leader’s allegations

Phagwara: Punjab BJP SC Morcha president SR Ladhar has demanded judicial inquiry into allegations of moral impropriety levelled against a Punjab Minister. He expressed concern over the allegations levelled by Bikramjit Singh Majithia, a senior SAD leader. Ladhar urged the government to initiate an independent inquiry by a sitting High Court judge and give exemplary punishment to any person who has committed such a heinous crime.

#BJP