BJP threat to democracy: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 29

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh campaigned for AAP candidate Dr Rajkumar Chabbewal here. Sanjay Singh addressed a public meeting here and appealed to people to make the AAP candidate win.

During the speech, Sanjay Singh launched a scathing attack on the BJP. He said Amit Shah was threatening the people of Punjab that on June 4, he would topple the AAP government in Punjab and remove Bhagwant Mann from the post of Chief Minister. Sanjay Singh said Amit Shah should first read the history of Punjab. When the people of Punjab did not bow down to Nadir Shah, then who is Amit Shah.

He said in this election, people should take revenge for the farmers’ movement from the BJP and defeat them so that they understand the meaning of messing with Punjab.

Sanjay Singh said the BJP was the biggest threat to the constitution and democracy. The people of BJP and RSS want to end the constitution and reservation in the country.

