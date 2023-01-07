'BJP to contest all 13 LS seats'

Our Correspondent

Mukerian, January 6

Ever since the AAP formed the government in Punjab, there has been no such thing as law and order in the state as a result of which industrial units have started moving to other parts of the country. Hardly a day goes, when no incident of killings or ransom is reported in the state.

State BJP president Ashwani Sharma said this today during a function organised at Mankotia Farm on the occasion of assuming of charge by newly appointed district president (Rural) Ajay Kaushal Sethu.

He said, “The BJP had entered into a social alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal to maintain mutual brotherhood in Punjab, but the Akali Dal used the BJP only as a stepping stone to the chief minister’s chair.” He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi worked in the interest of the people of Punjab and but the Punjab Government did not inform people about the schemes started by the Union government. The BJP will contest on the 13 seats of Punjab in the coming 2024 Lok Sabha elections and will get a big win, he said. — TNS