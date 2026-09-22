BJP turns to music, social media in anti-drug outreach in Punjab

“Kise da ik marda, kise de do marde, galti sarkar di hai, harzane lok bharde. Nahi chalna hun bahuta chir jharoo valeyan da kara, Bhajpa da nara, nasha mukauna sara.”

With these lyrics, the BJP has launched a new anti-drug anthem targeting the AAP government over the drug menace in Punjab.

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As drugs emerge as a key poll issue ahead of the Assembly elections, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Sahney has also pitched in himself crooning a treatise against drugs.

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Countering Sahney, Deepak Bali, Adviser to the Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department, said: “Just three months after leaving the AAP, MP Vikramjit Sahney has suddenly discovered the drug problem and started releasing songs on the issue. Did the problem arise only in the last three months? This sudden concern is politically motivated, he said.

Bali said “The BJP knows how to make songs, but we are doing the groundwork. We are not busy making videos because we have work to do. Never before has a state government run an anti-drug campaign of the scale that the AAP government is undertaking. Strict monitoring is carried out on a daily basis, reports are reviewed regularly, and law enforcement agencies are taking serious action against those involved in the drug trade”, he added.

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The BJP on the sidelines of the ongoing Nasha Mukti Yatra, the party has released a number of songs, videos, reels and shorts, targeting the AAP government on the drug issue. Two of these videos include the songs "Bhajpa da nara, nasha mukauna sara" and "Chevan Dariya". While the former is the BJP's formal anti-drug campaign song, also released by national president Nitin Nabin at the start of the Nasha Mukt Yatra, the latter has been produced and sung by Sahney.

The song 'Chevan Dariya' has also been written by Sahney in collaboration with musician/writer Jagmeet Bal. It features the MP himself donning a phulkari jacket. The visuals include lush fields going dry and flowing waters change into a sea of tablets juxtaposed with the vibrancy of traditional Bhangra.

Meanwhile, the video of 'Bhajpa de naal' bears images of grieving women and BJP leaders Kewal Dhillon and Sunil Jakhar consoling despondent families. The song has specially been commissioned by a private music records firm. The BJP's digital campaign also includes a short documentary on Nasha Mukti Yatra, highlighting drug-related statistics in Punjab, and a docu-drama depicting the impact of drug abuse on families.

Videos begin with the BJP Nasha Mukt Yatra logo and formal slogan "Bhajpa da nara, nasha mukauna sara".

Speaking to The Tribune, MP Sahney, who has sung a number of Sufi and devotional Sikh songs earlier, said, "The song is a reminder to the people of the cultural heritage, folk dances and bhangras of Punjab which we need to revive, to fight against the scourge of drugs. My attire is in keeping with that message."

Ajay Arora, state convener, BJP, IT and social media, said, "A number of these songs have been released in keeping with the drug problem in the state. The content is aimed to generate awareness on the issue. We are also visiting people affected with drugs daily. During the Nasha Mukti Yatra and ahead of the Home Minister’s rally, we remain focused on anti-drug outreach and awareness campaigns."