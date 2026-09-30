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Home / Jalandhar / BJP V-P Rathour hosts Shah for lunch

BJP V-P Rathour hosts Shah for lunch

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Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 09:52 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah having lunch at the place of Punjab BJP V-P Rakesh Rathour in Jalandhar on Wednesday.
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah was hosted for lunch by Punjab BJP vice-president and former Jalandhar Mayor Rakesh Rathour at his residence in Paragpur village on Wednesday.

After arriving by helicopter at Shri Devi Talab Mandir and offering prayers, Shah, accompanied by Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon, flew to the rally venue on the Jalandhar-Phagwara highway.

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Before addressing the gathering, Shah stopped at Rathour’s residence, located less than half a kilometre from the rally venue. He spent around 40 minutes there, during which party-related matters were discussed. Hotelier Gautam Kapoor and his son-in-law Pankaj Sardana were also present at the luncheon.

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Rathour said, "It was our previlege to host Amit Shah at our place. It was a programme finalised by the party seniors which they just conveyed to me". A leader with strong RSS links, Rathour has also been known for his close links with the family of Hamirpur BJP MP Anurag Thakur.

The meeting has sparked speculation that Rathour could be projected as the BJP candidate from the Jalandhar Central Assembly constituency. His newly built residence in Paragpur falls within the constituency, whereas his earlier residence in Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Nagar was in Jalandhar North.

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Rathour, who has largely remained engaged in organisational activities, says, "I am keen to contest the coming Assembly elections, if given a chance".

Manoranjan Kalia, former minister, has been contesting for the party from the seat for the past seven terms since 1992. He has won thrice in 1997, 2007 and 2012.

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