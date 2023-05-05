 BJP vital for defence, our MP will help Centre: Capt : The Tribune India

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

BJP vital for defence, our MP will help Centre: Capt

BJP vital for defence, our MP will help Centre: Capt

Former CM Captain Amarinder Singh addresses a rally.



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Phillaur (Jalandhar), May 4

Senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh addressed his maiden political rally ahead of the Jalandhar byelection in support of canddiate Inder Iqbal Atwal at the Dana Mandi in Phillaur today. The veteran politician and military man sought votes in favour of the BJP today and talked about defence.

His address in the rural town of Jalandhar also reflected geo-political concerns. Capt Amarinder said a vote to Atwal would strenghthen the BJP’s voice. He also said in the eventuality of a war, the BJP government was aptly equipped to strategise a foolproof defence policy for the country. Discussing global politics and war, Capt Amarinder said if India ever went to war with Pakistan then China will side with it, only the BJP government had the vision to tackle such an eventuality.

Addressing a rally at Dana Mandi in Phillaur, the former Chief Minister said, “This election will reflect the voice of the nation. You will show the world that the BJP’s policies are good. Today what is happening in the world, be it the Russia-Ukraine war or the collapse of banks in the US and Europe, the Indian economy is robust.”

He said, “We have no fight (war) with anyone. However, the fight which is there will remain with China and Pakistan. Neither China nor Pakistan will ever stay calm.”

Making a brief reference of his experiences in the 1965 war, he continued: “Watch and observe the policies of the BJP, the PM and how the home minister ensures security, how Gadkari ji is making roads, how Rajnath ji is ensuring and procuring arragements for borders. We need ships and planes, how they are arranging them. You have to see what the Delhi government is doing. AK Antony was defence minister with the Congress party for 14 years. Neither did he procure planes, nor ships. Nothing. Just some tanks. Nothing was bought as per our need. Do you know our (India’s) need? If ever we and Pakistan go to war, China will play a role. They have formed a combine. We have a mountain region, the Karakoram Highway, there roads are being made, tunnels are being made... who is doing this? The BJP. Why are they doing it? Because they know what can happen in the coming time. They are making India such a nation which can face the enemy if need be.”

Tone will be set for LS poll

The byelection would set tone for the 2024 General Election in Punjab which are very crucial for the country’s future. Hence I request you to send the BJP candidate to Parliament. So that he can support the BJP and a message can be sent that Punjab is standing with the BJP. — Capt Amarinder Singh, senior BJP leader

