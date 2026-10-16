BJP women wing stages protest against Congress in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 15

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Members of the BJP Mahila Morcha staged a protest against the Congress, demanding justice for 11 girl students and strict action against those accused of misconduct towards women.

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State executive members Bindu Sood and Trishla Devi, former councillor Sushma Setia, Hemlata Vig, Sunita, Gauri, Komal, Anjali, Geeta and Sudesh, along with other women activists, condemned what they termed the Congress’ insensitive and irresponsible attitude towards women.

The protesters alleged that despite being headed by a woman, the Congress had failed to show adequate concern for the dignity and safety of women. They said those responsible for inappropriate behaviour towards women should face stringent punishment. Demanding swift action, the women called for timely justice for the 11 students and asserted that the dignity, safety and respect of women must not be compromised under any circumstances.