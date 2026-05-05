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Home / Jalandhar / BJP workers celebrate victory in West Bengal, Assam & Puducherry

BJP workers celebrate victory in West Bengal, Assam & Puducherry

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:56 AM May 05, 2026 IST
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BJP leaders celebrate the party’s victory in West Bengal and Assam.
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The BJP Sports Cell organised a victory celebration to mark the party’s strong performance in West Bengal, Assam and other states. The event was led by former state president Dr Raman Ghai, who credited the success to the dedication of party leaders and grassroots workers.

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Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the party leadership, Dr Ghai said the results have once again established that there is no alternative to the BJP in the country. He added that Prime Minister Modi remains the most preferred leader not only in India but across the world.

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BJP leader Dr Pankaj Sharma and former district president Mohit Sandhu also congratulated party workers, attributing the victory to their hard work and commitment. They urged workers to begin preparations for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections and to take the party’s policies to every household. The celebration saw workers distributing sweets and beating drums to mark the occasion.

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