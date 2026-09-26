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Home / Jalandhar / BJP’s anti-drug yatra reaches Hoshiarpur

BJP’s anti-drug yatra reaches Hoshiarpur

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Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:55 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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BJP workers welcome ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’ in Hoshiarpur
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The BJP’s anti-drug yatra reached Hoshiarpur today. The yatra was welcomed at several points in the city, including near the Chandigarh bypass, Bhagat Singh Chowk, Sessions Chowk and Ghantaghar Chowk, before culminating at Valmiki Chowk, where a public meeting was held.

Addressing a gathering, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said the party was determined to end the drug menace in Punjab. He said the yatra was being taken to every nook and corner of the state to unite people against drugs.

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Chugh said the network of drug money would have to be eradicated along with efforts to rehabilitate youngsters caught in drug abuse. He said the campaign would be turned into a people’s movement to fight the drug menace and protect the future of Punjab’s youth.

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Former Union Minister of State and former MP Vijay Sampla and former MP Avinash Rai Khanna were also present at the public meeting.

The leaders appealed to people to join the campaign against drugs and intensify efforts at the community level to prevent youngsters from falling prey to substance abuse. A large number of BJP workers and local residents attended the meeting.

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