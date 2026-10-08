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Home / Jalandhar / BJP's Khanna targets AAP govt after CBI action in CM OSD case

BJP's Khanna targets AAP govt after CBI action in CM OSD case

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Phagwara, Updated At : 09:32 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Avinash Rai Khanna. File
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Former MP and senior BJP leader Avinash Rai Khanna reacted to the CBI action in a case involving Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD), saying the development had raised serious questions about the functioning of the Aam Aadmi Party government and its claims of providing corruption-free governance in Punjab.

Khanna said the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s decision to entrust the CBI with the investigation into allegations of corruption involving officials connected with the Chief Minister’s Office was a serious matter. He said the subsequent searches conducted by the CBI at several locations, including the Chief Minister’s camp office, had further brought the issue into focus.

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He said the AAP government had repeatedly claimed to be committed to providing corruption-free governance, but the High Court-ordered CBI investigation into allegations concerning persons linked to the Chief Minister’s Office had raised questions about those claims.

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Khanna alleged that people of Punjab had become increasingly concerned over allegations of corruption in the government machinery and claimed that the developments had exposed the government’s functioning.

He said the government should cooperate with the CBI investigation instead of describing the action as political vendetta, so that the facts of the matter could be established and the truth placed before the public.

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