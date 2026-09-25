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Home / Jalandhar / BJP’s ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’ reaches Garhshankar

BJP’s ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’ reaches Garhshankar

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Garhshankar, Updated At : 12:12 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Around 250 Anganwadi workers to participate in awareness event promoting women’s empowerment, child safety and a drug-free society. Image for representational purposes only.
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The Punjab BJP’s ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’, one of four such campaigns being undertaken across the state, reached Garhshankar on Wednesday, the fifth day of the campaign. Ahead of the day’s programme, Punjab BJP leaders, accompanied by former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, paid obeisance at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib at Anandpur Sahib and offered prayers.

The yatra then passed through Nangal before reaching Garhshankar.

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Addressing a rally, Thakur said drug abuse had become a serious concern in Punjab and that the campaign was aimed at creating awareness among people, particularly youngsters. He claimed that drug abuse was also contributing to the spread of HIV in the state.

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Thakur alleged that Pakistan, unable to fight India directly, was trying to harm Punjab by using drugs as a weapon. He also criticised the state government over its handling of the drug problem. Former Union Minister Som Parkash said the campaign aimed to prevent more youngsters from falling victim to drugs.

State BJP vice-president Subhash Sharma, district president Nitin Gupta Nannu, Namisha Mehta and district in-charge Sushil Sharma also addressed the gathering. Several other party leaders and workers were present.

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