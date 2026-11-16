BJP’s nationwide yatra to mark Guru Ravidas’ 650th Prakash Purab to begin from Punjab

The BJP will organise a nationwide ‘Samrasta Sankalp Yatra’ to mark the 650th Prakash Purab of Guru Ravidas. BJP national president Nitin Nabin will flag off the yatra on November 18 from village Raipur, near Dera Sachkhand Ballan, on the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway.

The 2,558-km yatra will culminate on December 3 at Seer Govardhanpur in Varanasi, the birthplace of Guru Ravidas.

Briefing the media here on Monday, state BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon said the yatra aimed to take the life and teachings of Guru Ravidas, along with his message of equality, devotion, social unity and humanity, to over two crore people across the country.

Former state president Vijay Sampla, former Union Minister Som Parkash, Geja Ram Valmiki, Sushil Rinku, state general secretary Rajneesh Dhiman, state media head Vineet Joshi, S S Channi and S R Ladhar were also present.

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Giving details of the Punjab leg, Dhillon said the yatra would travel from Jalandhar through Hoshiarpur, Mukerian, Pathankot, Batala, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Bathinda, Sangrur, Ludhiana, Ropar and Mohali before entering Chandigarh.

It will cover around 700 km across 17 districts of Punjab over five days.

Overall, the yatra will pass through 46 cities across seven states and Union Territories — Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The BJP will organise 29 major public gatherings and 27 district-level programmes along the route.