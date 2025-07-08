In a significant political shift in the Doaba region, senior BJP leader Bantu Walia, along with his close associates, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during an event held in Phagwara. The induction was facilitated by AAP Member of Parliament Dr. Raj Kumar Chabbewal and constituency in-charge Harnur Singh Mann, who welcomed Walia and his supporters into the party fold.

Joining Walia were notable local figures including Saloni Jain, Raghveer Kaur, and Billa Prabhakar, along with a large contingent of grassroots workers. Their inclusion is being seen as a major boost to AAP's organizational strength in the Phagwara Assembly constituency, where the party aims to consolidate its base ahead of future electoral battles.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Chabbewal emphasized that the entry of experienced leaders like Bantu Walia reflects growing public faith in Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s governance. He added that AAP continues to gain traction across the state due to its pro-people policies, transparency, and commitment to real development.

Echoing similar sentiments, Harnur Singh Mann highlighted the Punjab government's recent achievements, citing improvements in public healthcare, renovation of government schools, and fast-paced rural and urban development as key reasons behind the public’s increasing support for AAP. He noted that opposition parties are facing a crisis of credibility while the AAP is emerging as the preferred choice among voters.

Bantu Walia, addressing the gathering, stated that he and his team were inspired by the honest leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the state government's development-driven approach. He pledged to work with full dedication to strengthen the party and contribute meaningfully to its mission. Walia affirmed that his team would work in close coordination with Dr. Chabbewal and Harnur Singh Mann to bring positive change to the region.

The event witnessed the presence of several prominent local leaders and office-bearers including Harsimran Singh Ghumman, Mayor Rampal Uppal, Improvement Trust Chairman Jarnail Nangal, Market Committee Chairman Tavinder Ram, and multiple municipal councillors such as Ravinder Ravi, Ravi Sidhu, Pratap Kaur Tulli, Inderjit Singh, and Jasdev Singh Prince. Other active participants included Sukhdev Singh Kaka, Saurav Handa, Arjun Sudhir, Navneet Uppal, Vipin Mehta, Darshan Dharam Soth, Ashu Mattu, Teji Gandwa, Amarinder Singh, and Rohit Sharma, underscoring the event’s political significance.