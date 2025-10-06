DT
Home / Jalandhar / BKU (D) to torch govt effigies over FIRs

BKU (D) to torch govt effigies over FIRs

Stubble burning cases against farmers

Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 08:27 AM Oct 06, 2025 IST
Members of the Bharti Kisan Union (Doaba) will burn effigy of the state and Central Government at all district headquarters tomorrow over the FIRs against farmers on the issue of stubble burning. In a statement issued today, the BKU (Doaba) said it will not tolerate any notices or FIRs against farmers who set stubble on fire.

While the BKU had issued sharp reactions condemning the FIR against a Jalandhar farmer, the union had made the declaration that it would oppose any action against farmers on stubble burning.

BKU state president Manjit Singh Rai said, “On October 6, at all district headquarters, the effigies of the Punjab Government and the Government of India will be burnt. The district presidents, block presidents and circle presidents are requested to make an effigy in their areas and hold a protest.”

Speaking to The Tribune, Rai said, “Widespread FIRs have been registered by the government after the Supreme Court’s recent observations. While farmers reel under the China Virus (Bona Rog) and other ailments and haven’t even been compensated yet for the crop losses they faced during floods, they are instead facing FIRs for stubble burning. The BKU opposes the state government’s action against the farmers. We will hold a protest at all district headquarters on Monday against this.”

