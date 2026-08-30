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Home / Jalandhar / BKU-Doaba announces protests in Phagwara district

BKU-Doaba announces protests in Phagwara district

Farmers’ losses, sugar mill arrears

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:38 AM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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Protesting BKU (Doaba) activists.
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A state-level meeting of leaders and members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Doaba) was held at Gurdwara Sukhchaina Sahib, Sukhchain Nagar, Phagwara, on Saturday to discuss issues concerning farmers and chalk out the organisation’s future course of action.
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The meeting was chaired by Manjit Singh Rai, State President of BKU-Doaba. State Press Secretary Gurpal Singh Pala, State Vice-President Kirpal Singh Mussapur, Phagwara Circle In-charge Kukwinder Singh Kala, besides other office-bearers and activists, participated in the deliberations.

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The major issue discussed during the meeting was the call given by the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) to submit memorandums to deputy commissioners on August 31, seeking compensation for the losses allegedly suffered by farmers at the Shambhu-Khanauri border.

According to the BKU-Doaba leaders, tractors and trolleys, gas cylinders and other essential items belonging to farmers were allegedly stolen during the farmers’ agitation, and the organisation held the AAP-led Punjab Government responsible for ensuring compensation for the losses.

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The BKU-Doaba leaders decided to organise protest programmes and submit memorandums to the deputy commissioners in their respective districts on August 31. The programmes will be held across the Doaba region, including Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Nawanshahr and Hoshiarpur districts.

The meeting also discussed the KMM’s proposed programme of holding sit-in protests outside the residences of AAP MLAs from September 14 to 18. The BKU-Doaba leadership decided that its cadre from the Doaba region would participate in a sit-in outside the residence of Mohinder Bhagat, AAP Cabinet Minister, in Jalandhar during the stipulated period.

The leaders further warned that if the Punjab government failed to provide compensation for the losses suffered by farmers even after these programmes, the organisation could announce a more stringent agitation. The proposed escalation, they said, could include road and railway blockades.

Another key issue raised at the meeting was the alleged pending payment of around Rs 27-28 crore to farmers by Golden Sandhar Sugar Mill, Phagwara. The BKU-Doaba leaders said they had already taken up the matter with the Agriculture Minister and Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, AAP MP from Hoshiarpur, and that the government had sought another seven to eight days to resolve the issue.

After deliberations, the leaders decided to wait for another seven to eight days for the government to provide a satisfactory solution regarding the outstanding sugarcane payments.

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