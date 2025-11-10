BKU (Doaba) decides to intensify agitation over sugarcane arrears

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Doaba) has announced plans to intensify its ongoing agitation over the long-pending sugarcane arrears and join upcoming protests being organised by the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and Quomi Insaaf Morcha (QIM).

The decisions were taken during a meeting held at Gurdwara Sukhchaina Sahib in Phagwara, led by BKU (Doaba) president Manjit Singh Rai.

As part of their expanded protest efforts, BKU (Doaba) will participate in the KMM-backed demonstration at Panjab University, Chandigarh, on November 10. The protest is in response to the Central Government's recent dissolution of the Panjab University Senate, which the union considers a direct attack on the autonomy and independence of universities in Punjab. Activists will gather at Amb Sahib Gurdwara in Mohali at 10.00 am before marching towards the university. Manjit Singh Rai will lead a contingent of 25-30 activists, traveling in five to six vehicles, to join the demonstration.

Additionally, the union has resolved to support the November 14, 2025, protest call issued by the Quomi Insaaf Morcha, demanding the release of Bandhi Sikhs. As per instructions from senior KMM leadership, BKU (Doaba) members will assemble at Shambhu Border and march with other KMM affiliates to the protest site.

A significant portion of the meeting was dedicated to discussing the ongoing issue of sugarcane arrears. The union expressed strong dissatisfaction with the AAP-led Punjab Government for allegedly failing to take action against defaulting sugar mills. According to the BKU (Doaba), Rs 93 crore in dues remain unpaid by government-supported sugar mills, while Golden Sandhar Sugar Mill Ltd., Phagwara, owes around Rs 27 crore from the 2021-22 crushing season. Despite repeated appeals and memorandums, farmers have not received any relief, the union leaders noted.

The BKU (Doaba) also criticized the stagnating sugarcane prices and demanded the Punjab Government set the minimum rate at Rs 500 per quintal to ensure fair compensation for farmers. The union warned that if the outstanding dues are not cleared and the prices are not revised, a major protest will be launched across Punjab in coordination with KMM affiliates.

To finalise their protest strategy, BKU (Doaba) has scheduled another meeting of its leaders and members on November 16, 2025, where the roadmap and timeline for further actions will be discussed.