BKU Doaba to hold effigy burning protests over stubble burning FIRs on October 6

The members of the Bharti Kisan Union Doaba will hold an effigy burning protest against the state and Central Government at all district headquarters on October 6 against the recent FIRs filed against state farmers on the issue of stubble burning.

In a statement issued today regarding the same, the Bharatiya Kisan Union Doaba said it will not tolerate any notices or FIRs against farmers who set stubble on fire.

While the BKU Doaba had issued sharp reactions condemning the first FIR on a Jalandhar-based farmer — who set stubble on fire some days ago — the union had since then made the declaration that it would oppose any action against farmers on stubble burning.

In his statement issued today, BKU state president Manjit Singh Rai said, “On October 6, at all district headquarters and at tehsildar and block levels, the effigies of the Punjab Government and the Government of India will be burnt. Therefore, all the district presidents, block presidents, circle presidents are requested to make an effigy in their respective areas and hold a protest. The Bharatiya Kisan Union Doaba will not tolerate FIRs against farmers who set stubble on fire.”

Speaking to The Tribune, Manjit Singh Rai said, “Widespread filing of FIRs have been started in the state by the government after the Supreme Court’s recent observations. Farmers in Punjab are grappling with the 'China Virus' (Bona Rog) and other ailments; they have also not received compensation for the crop losses incurred during recent floods. Instead, they are facing FIRs for stubble burning. The BKU opposes these actions against the farmers. We will hold a protest at all district headquarters on Monday against this."