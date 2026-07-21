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Home / Jalandhar / BKU (Doaba) to join Delhi protest against India-US trade deal today

BKU (Doaba) to join Delhi protest against India-US trade deal today

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Phagwara, Updated At : 03:00 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU-Doaba) has decided to participate in the Desh Bachao Morcha protest scheduled to be held in New Delhi on July 21 against the proposed India-US trade agreement. The union also warned of separate agitations over sugarcane dues, shortage of urea and deductions imposed on sugarcane growers by cooperative mills.

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The decision was taken at a state-level meeting of BKU (Doaba) held at Gurdwara Sukhchaina Sahib in Phagwara, Kapurthala district, under the leadership of the union’s state president Manjit Singh Rai. According to the union, the union leaders said the proposed India-US trade deal is not in the interest of Indian farmers. They alleged that the agreement would adversely affect the country’s agricultural sector.

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The union leaders said activists from its 18-19 circles would participate in the Delhi protest.

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The meeting also resolved to intensify its agitation if around Rs 28 crore in sugarcane arrears allegedly owed to farmers by Golden Sandhar Sugar Mill, Phagwara, which is now owned by the Rana Group, were not released.

The union urged the Punjab Government to ensure the release of the promised sugarcane bonus of Rs 68.50 per quintal to sugar mills in the state.

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Expressing concern over the shortage of urea for paddy cultivation, BKU (Doaba) claimed that farmers were unable to procure adequate quantities from government-supported cooperative societies and were being forced to purchase fertiliser from private dealers at higher prices. The organisation demanded immediate intervention by the Punjab Government and warned that it would launch a protest if the issue remained unresolved.

The union further alleged that cooperative sugar mills had imposed penalties on farmers due to reduced sugarcane yields caused by unfavourable weather conditions.

Maintaining that weather-related losses were beyond the control of cultivators, the BKU (Doaba) demanded that the deducted amounts be refunded to farmers and cautioned that it would resort to an agitation if corrective action was not taken.

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