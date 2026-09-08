BKU-Doaba to launch village-level campaign over Rs 28-cr cane dues

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU)-Doaba has decided to launch village-level awareness campaigns against the Rana Group over the alleged non-payment of Rs 28 crore in pending sugarcane arrears and to participate in the proposed gherao of the residence of Punjab Cabinet Minister Mohinder Bhagat in Jalandhar from September 14 to 18 as part of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) agitation.

The decisions were taken at a state-level meeting of BKU-Doaba leaders and members held at Gurdwara Sukhchaina Sahib, Sukhchain Nagar, Phagwara, under the leadership of state president Manjit Singh Rai. State vice-president Kirpal Singh Mussapur, Phagwara circle in-charge Kukwinder Singh Kala and other union leaders participated in the meeting.

Advertisement

The union leaders said the village-level campaign would focus on the alleged failure of Golden Sandhar Sugar Mill, Phagwara, owned by the Rana Group, to clear Rs 28 crore in sugarcane payments pertaining to the 2020-21 season. They also raised the issue of the state government’s Rs 68.50 per quintal bonus for the 2025-26 season, which they said amounted to around Rs 19 crore.

Advertisement

According to the leaders, representatives of the state government had informed them that the licence for Golden Sandhar Sugar Mill had not been issued for the 2025-26 season because the mill owners had failed to fulfil the condition of clearing the pending arrears of farmers. The leaders said the bonus could not be released until the Rana Group cleared the outstanding Rs 28 crore and fulfilled the licensing conditions.

The union also decided to mobilise its activists for the KMM’s proposed September 14-18 gherao programme targeting AAP ministers. In Doaba, the activists will gather at McDonald’s on GT Road, Jalandhar, on the morning of September 14 and march towards the residence of Cabinet Minister Mohinder Bhagat.

Advertisement

The BKU-Doaba leaders further decided to mobilise tractors and trollies for the agitation and arrange night stays outside the minister’s residence during the protest period.

The leaders said that if the AAP-led state government failed to convene a meeting with the KMM over its demands, including issues concerning the US-India trade deal, Seeds Amendment Bill and Electricity Amendment Bill, the KMM would hold another meeting on September 16 to decide on intensified protest measures.

They said these measures could include rail blockades and road blockades on national highways, signalling a possible escalation of the farmers’ agitation if their demands were not addressed through dialogue. The meeting resolved to intensify mobilisation at the village-level and coordinate with other farmer organisations to press the government and stakeholders concerned for resolution of the pending issues.