BKU-Doaba to send 100 tractors from every dist to remove mud from fields

The Bharti Kisan Union will send 100 tractors each from every district of the state to the flood-hit areas to help farmers in removing tonnes of accumulated mud on their fields. The declaration was made today during a meeting of the Bharti Kisan Union-Doaba at Gurdwara Sukhchainana Sahib in Phagwara.

The BKU-Doaba also condemned both state and Central Goverment, stating that they have failed to perform their duties for the flood-hit farmers. Union members said they will hold protests at the DC offices at every district headquarters on September 12. Memoranda will also be handed over to DCs, for the state government, asking it to extend aid to the farmers.

The declarations were made by BKU-Doaba state president Manjit Singh Rai during the meeting of the BKU. It expressed thanks to youngsters, NGOs, artistes and celebrities, who had extended overwhelming help to farmers.

Manjit said, "The plight of farmers was the main agenda of our meeting. Crops on over 3 lakh acres have been damaged and thousands of houses have been submerged. As many as 1,200 to 1,300 villages have been impacted. The role of the state and Centre in extending help to farmers is negligible. In case of floods in other states, the Centre releases fund immediately, but no aid has come so far. The Punjab Government hasn't even released its disaster management fund for the floods. Both governments have failed to heed the plight of the farmers. Protests will be held across DC offices on September 12. During this, demand letters will also be handed over to the DCs."

Rai specially lauded the artiste community.

He said, "Youngsters, NGOs, artiste brotherhood, be it singers, actors of Punjabi and Hindi films, and NRI brothers have extended a huge help to farmers. People from Haryana, UP and the Muslim community too have come forward. We thank them and ask governments to emulate their example."

Manjit Rai said the BKU-Doaba has pledged help in the form of seeds and fertilisers to farmers. They also asked the state government to address the shortage of DAP fertiliser.

Meanwhile, Rai also sought that sugarcane dues of all farmers across the state - from co-operative as well as private mills - be released so that farmers may receive reprieve in such a difficult times - when they already face financial crunch due to floods.