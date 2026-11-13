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Home / Jalandhar / BKU (Doaba) warns of state-wide agitation over sugarcane dues

BKU (Doaba) warns of state-wide agitation over sugarcane dues

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:52 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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BKU (Doaba) warns of state-wide agitation over pending sugarcane dues.
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The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU-Doaba) has warned the Punjab Government of a state-wide agitation if the pending sugarcane payments of farmers are not cleared and their other demands, including an increase in the sugarcane procurement price, are not addressed by November 18.

The decision was taken at a state-level meeting of BKU leaders and members held at Gurdwara Sukhchaina Sahib, Phagwara, on Thursday under the leadership of the union’s state president, Manjit Singh Rai. The meeting discussed pending sugarcane arrears, the sugarcane price for the forthcoming season and cases being registered against farmers over stubble burning.

During the meeting, union leaders said that approximately Rs 27 crore pertaining to the 2021-22 sugarcane season remained unpaid to farmers by Golden Sandhar Sugar Mill, Phagwara. They alleged that when the Rana Group acquired the sugar mill, its present owners had agreed to clear the outstanding dues of farmers, but the payments had still not been made.

The leaders further claimed that a bonus amounting to approximately Rs 19 crore for the 2025-26 season was also pending with the state government. They decided that if the government failed to take concrete steps towards clearing the pending payments by November 18, the union would announce a strong protest programme.

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The issue of cases being registered against farmers for stubble burning also figured prominently in the deliberations. The union leaders argued that farmers were being compelled to burn crop residue due to the lack of adequate and affordable alternatives provided by the government. They demanded that the registration of cases against farmers be stopped.

The union leaders also called upon farmers to peacefully oppose any attempt by officials to register cases over stubble burning. At the same time, they urged farmers not to resort to violence or use force against government officials, even if faced with force during such confrontations. The union warned that continued registration of cases against farmers would lead to a stringent agitation against the state government.

Regarding sugarcane prices for the forthcoming season, BKU leaders said that the cost of cultivation had risen considerably, with farmers’ expenses estimated at around Rs 600 per quintal. They reiterated their demand for an increase in the sugarcane price from the existing Rs 416 to Rs 550 per quintal and urged the state government to announce the revised rate before November 18.

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The meeting further decided that if the government failed to act on the demands, another state-level meeting of BKU would be held at Gurdwara Sukhchaina Sahib, Phagwara, on November 18 to announce further protests.

The union leaders also indicated that a decision could be taken at the November 18 meeting regarding participation in the proposed Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) protest scheduled for November 20 at Dhanowali Railway Crossing in Jalandhar.

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