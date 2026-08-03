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Home / Jalandhar / BKU (Doaba) warns of state-wide agitation over sugarcane dues

BKU (Doaba) warns of state-wide agitation over sugarcane dues

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:11 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Leaders and members of BKU Doaba during a meeting in Phagwara.
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The state-level meeting of BKU (Doaba) was held on Sunday at Gurdwara Sukhchaina Sahib in Phagwara under the leadership of Manjit Singh Rai, state president of BKU Doaba. Leaders and members attended the meeting, including Kirpal Singh Mussapur, Davinder Singh Sandhwa, and Harbhajan Singh Bajwa, state vice-president of BKU Doaba.

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The meeting focused primarily on the long-pending financial issues affecting sugarcane growers in Punjab. Union leaders alleged that sugarcane farmers are still awaiting payment of nearly Rs 28 crore in arrears for the 2021–22 crushing season from Golden Sandhar Sugar Mill, Phagwara. They claimed that the Gurjit Rana Group, which had taken over the mill, had assured farmers that all outstanding dues would be cleared, but despite the passage of four to five years, not a single rupee has been paid.

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The leaders also criticised the Punjab Government for not releasing the announced bonus of Rs 68.50 per quintal for sugarcane supplied during the previous crushing season. They demanded that the bonus be released immediately to provide relief to sugarcane farmers.

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Another major concern raised during the meeting was the penalty of Rs 41.60 per quintal imposed by Punjab’s cooperative sugar mills due to lower sugarcane yields. BKU leaders argued that the reduced yield was caused by adverse climatic conditions and was beyond the farmers’ control. They demanded that the deducted penalty amount be refunded to all affected growers. The organisation announced that if the arrears of approximately Rs 28 crore, the Rs 68.50 per quintal bonus and the Rs 41.60 per quintal penalty refund are not released promptly, it will launch a series of intensified protest programmes across Punjab during August against both the sugar mill management and the State Government.

Apart from farmers' issues, the meeting also discussed national and international developments. BKU Doaba strongly opposed the proposed US-India trade deal, stating that it would adversely affect the interests of Indian farmers and the country. The organisation further expressed solidarity with Punjab-origin students protesting in Calgary, Canada, who were reportedly denied post-graduation work permits after completing their studies at Portage College.

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