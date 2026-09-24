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Home / Jalandhar / BKU (Ekta Sidhupur) to hold farmers’ panchayat on Sept 26

BKU (Ekta Sidhupur) to hold farmers’ panchayat on Sept 26

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:05 AM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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Members of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur) address a press conference in Jalandhar on Wednesday. Malkiat Singh
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The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur) has announced a farmers' panchayat in Maur Mandi, Bathinda district, on September 26 to raise issues related to land protection, paddy procurement and the availability of DAP fertiliser.

The announcement was made following a meeting of the union's units from Jalandhar, Nawanshahr and Kapurthala, chaired by its national general secretary Kaka Singh Kotada, in Jalandhar on Wednesday.

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Addressing a press conference, Kotada alleged that the Punjab government, which had earlier projected itself as being rooted in grassroots politics and public protests, was now using the police against people. He alleged that farmers and other sections of society had faced police action for raising questions on issues including drugs and government policies.

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The union also raised concerns over the procurement of early maturing paddy varieties. Kotada said farmers who had adopted crop diversification and planted early maturing paddy according to government-announced dates had already brought their produce to mandis.

He claimed that government procurement had started on September 16 last year but had not commenced this year as of September 23. The union demanded that the Punjab government immediately begin procurement at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

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