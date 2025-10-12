BKU Sidhupur to hold protest on Oct 14 against DAP shortage

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Sidhupur will hold a protest on October 14 against DAP (Diammonium phosphate) shortage and registering of cases against farmers for burning stubble.

This was declared after a district-level meeting of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur) at Gurdwara Dehra Sahib, village Jandiala Bhangala on Friday, under the chairmanship of district president Kulwinder Singh Machiana and Pargat Singh Sarhali. The BKU leaders said farmers already hit by floods were reeling under other problems while the government had failed to pay attention to their plight. During the meeting, discussions were held regarding the inconvenience caused to farmers due to shortage of DAP fertiliser and the cases filed against farmers for stubble burning in Jalandhar and the shortage of paddy in markets due to sudden change in weather.

Kulwinder Singh Machiana said, three rakes of DAP fertiliser were available in December, most of which he alleged had been distributed to private players causing an acute DAP shortage. The BKU leaders said at present, private dealers are giving DAP fertilizer to farmers at a higher rate.

On the other hand, the flood-affected farmers should be given immediate compensation so that they can sow the next crop on time. Regarding these demands, a demonstration will be held in front of the DC office on Tuesday, October 14, at 11 am.