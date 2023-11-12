'Black Diwali' for residents of 16 villages

Tribune News Service

Residents of 16 villages across the flood-hit areas of Shahkot would observe a “black Diwali” this year as their paddy crop was destroyed in floods.

Farmers of Baupur Jadid, Baupur Kadim, Rampura Gaura, Bhaini Kadar Baksh, Mohammedabad, Sangra, Mand Bandu Kadim and other villages said they did not reap any monetary benefits as their paddy crop was damaged by floods. At Rampur Gaura village, residents are mourning death of loved ones like the two children aged seven and nine years.

Paramjit Singh, a progressive farmer from Baupur village, who had not been burning paddy stubble for years, said, “Crop on my 40 acres was destroyed by floods. I had resown paddy on three acres which too was destroyed. I alone have suffered Rs 20 lakh loss that includes money spent on crop inputs, labour charges and other expenses this year. Debt of farmers in the region has risen. Residents of 16 villages didn’t buy anything for Diwali. Many farmers have been forced to borrow money from relatives to manage their daily expenses.”

Paramjit said villagers had yet to get compensation for their houses damaged during floods. The government even promised to compensate for the loss of poultry, but many were still waiting for the money, he said.

Harjinder Singh, who bought a tractor earlier this year, said, “We are calling up relatives every day because we have to clear instalments for the tractor we had bought. All my crop on six acres was lost. I had thought that the earnings from the crop would help me clear the tractor’s payment, but that didn’t happen. It’s a black Diwali for us.”

