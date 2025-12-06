Black marketing of Rs10 currency notes flagged

Activist and advocate Hitesh Suri has moved an urgent representation to the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), alleging irregularities and black marketing in the distribution of fresh bundles of 100 notes of Rs 10 currency across the country.

Suri has stated that the issue is not restricted to any one region, but has become a nationwide problem. Small shopkeepers, labourers and senior citizens are unable to get fresh bundles of ?10 notes from bank branches. Most bank counters reportedly deny availability, citing “no stock” or “no supply from the RBI.”

In contrast, individuals involved in making notes garlands, sellers of decorative items and those with high connections are easily obtaining the same bundles, giving rise to an illegal, unregulated black market.

He said fresh bundles of Rs 10 currency with a face value of Rs 1,000 were reportedly being sold for Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,500 in various cities. He has urged the RBI to order an inquiry, enforce strict monitoring, and ensure transparency in currency distribution so that every citizen can receive note bundles at their legal face value without exploitation.