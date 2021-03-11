Blind murder case of store owner cracked; man held in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 6

The Kapurthala police on Thursday solved the blind murder case of a store owner who had been killed on May 4.

As per the police investigation, the victim was murdered over a dispute related to a diesel generator between two persons. The accused, Satish Kumar, was nabbed by the police on Thursday as he was trying to escape from Bhulla Rai Chowk.

Krishan Kumar Bhalla, the deceased, who worked at the Bhalla Diesel Engine Spare Parts store on Railway Road in Phagwara, had been murdered on May 4. As per deceased’s brother Darshan Kumar Bhalla’s statement to the police on May 4, an FIR was registered under Section 302 of the IPC at the Phagwara police station on the basis of his complaint.

Darshan told the police that on the ill-fated day of his brother’s murder, Krishan had gone to his shop as usual.

However, an owner of a nearby store, on visiting the victim’s store, saw Krishan missing from his counter. He opened the door of the cabin in the shop and found Krishan lying on things kept in the store. He had injury marks on his neck.

During investigation, a police team at the Sabzi Mandi, Phagwara, received a tip-off, after which they acted and traced the accused from Bhulla Rai Chowk.

The police said Satish Kumar, a resident of Lambi Gali, Palahi Gate, Phagwara, had hired a diesel generator from a Banga man. He had asked the deceased, Krishan, to sell the generator. Krishan bought it from Satish for Rs 13,500 and sold it off for Rs 24,000 to an unidentified person. But the Banga resident was asking him to return it.

The police said Satish used to go to Krishan’ shop repeatedly and was miffed at Krishan for selling the diesel generator at prices higher than the former had received.

Satish went to Krishan’s store on May 4 and pulled him to latter’s cabin in the store where he inflicted cuts on him with a knife due to which he died on the spot.

The accused, during investigation, confessed to the crime. He said after the murder, he discarded the T-shirt which bore Krishan’s blood marks and wore a fresh shirt and also wrapped the knife used for the crime in the T-shirt. Satish said these were then hidden by him in bushes at Bhulla Rai Chowk in Phagwara. The knife and the T-shirt were recovered by the police.

On the instructions of the SSP, Kapurthala, Rajbachan Singh Sandhu, the murder was solved by police officials, including Jagjit SIngh Saroa, Harinder Singh Parmar and DSP Amrit Saroop Dogra.