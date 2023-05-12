Blind murder case solved with arrest of 2 from UP

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 11

The Hoshiarpur Police have arrested two persons from Uttar Pradesh in connection with a case in which a person was found brutally murdered in the forest of Bharatpur Jogian village near Mahilpur.

The police have also recovered a Bolero and a mobile phone used in the murder.

SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal said on April 13, the body of an unidentified person was found in the forests of Bharatpur Jogian with his both wrists cut. Based on the statements of the sarpanch, Mahilpur police station had registered a case under Sections 302, 201 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code on April 13 and started the investigation.

He told the reporters that under the leadership of SP (Investigation) Sarabjit Singh Bahiya, an investigation team was formed with Garhshankar DSP Daljit Singh Khakh and police station in-charge Jaswant Singh other members.

The team shared a detailed information about the body through print and social media. On May 9, Joginder Singh of Dudra village in Saharanpur (UP) identified the deceased as his son Amit Kumar.

As soon as the information was received, a 12-member team was sent to Saharanpur.

During investigation, Harpal Singh, alias Pala and Kundan Singh, alias Mangal, of Saharanpur were found involved in the murder. Both the accused were arrested.

The SSP said the investigation revealed that both the murder accused and the deceased, Amit Kumar, were good friends and all of them had a criminal background and many cases were registered against them. Accused Harpal and Kundan revealed that one day Amit told them that a woman had given him Rs 70,000 to kill Harpal as she suspected that he had killed her husband. Harpal said Amit demanded money from him and said that he would give that to Maya.

The SSP said Harpal Singh told Amit that he had land in Bharatpur village of Hoshiarpur after selling it, he would give him the money. Amit agreed to come to Punjab.

The SSP said on April 10, they came in a Bolero from Saharanpur to the forest of Bharatpur Jogian. It was already dark when they reached the forest. When Amit Kumar got down from the SUV, Harpal strangulated him by putting a ‘parna’ around his neck. After killing Amit, both the accused took out the purse from his pocket, which had Rs 30,000. Apart from this, the mobile phone was taken. The accused thought that the deceased Amit could be identified by the fingerprints, so they cut off Amit’s hands and threw the body in the forest and returned to Saharanpur.

Chahal said the Bolero was recovered from the house of accused Kundan and a mobile phone of the victim was also recovered from the dashboard. Besides, Amit's wallet, his Aadhaar card was recovered from the house of accused Kundan.