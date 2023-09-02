Block-level games for Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan begin

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 1

The block-level games for Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan have started in the district. Today was the second day. The games in Jalandhar West block were started in Khalsa Senior Secondary School.

MLA Raman Arora played volleyball with the players to cheer them up. Similarly, games were also held in Adampur, Phillaur and Bhogpur. Yesterday, the games were held in Lohian and Rurka Kalan.

Games such as volleyball (U-14, 17 and 21 categories), kho kho, kabaddi, and tug-of-war are being held. Students displayed great talent in the games. Girls and boys participated with enthusiasm. The first edition of Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan was inaugurated by CM Bhagwant Mann in Jalandhar last year.