Block primary education office remains incomplete

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, January 3

Even after 16 years, the Block Primary Education Office (BPEO) building at Chuheki village on the Nurmahal-Jalandhar road remains incomplete. The then Nurmahal MLA Gurdeep Singh Bhullar persuaded the Chuheki village panchayat to donate two kanal of land to the primary education department for the construction of an office building as it was unable to find any land in Nurmahal town for its own office.

The then DC Ajit Singh Pannu and MLA Bhullar jointly laid the foundation stone for the construction of the BPEO building in July 2007. Though the building has been completed, the Block Primary Education Office has not been shifted and the place has become a haven for anti-social elements and drug addicts, also frequented by stray animals and used for storing cow dung cakes. Block Education Officer (Primary) Chaman Lal said the building is not safe and there is no watchman as a result of which the office could not be shifted there.