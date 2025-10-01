Blood donation awareness event at college

In line with the guidelines of the Ministry of Health, and the Punjab State Blood Transfusion Council, Ramgarhia Engineering College organised a special awareness programme to encourage students to donate blood.

The event was held under the guidance of Ramgarhia Educational Council chairperson Manpreet Kaur Bhogal, with arrangements coordinated by Principal Naveen Dhillon and the college staff. Around 150 students participated in the programme.

Dr MP Singh delivered a detailed presentation on blood donation through a powerpoint session. He explained what blood donation is, the eligible age groups, and its impact on the human body.