Blood donation camp held to mark Shaheedi Diwas

A voluntary blood donation camp commemorating the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur, Bhai Mati Das Ji, Bhai Sati Das and Bhai Dayala was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Ankurjeet Singh, who marked the beginning of the event by donating blood himself.
Advertisement
The DC also reviewed the round-the-clock services provided by the BDC Blood Centre and discussed ways to further strengthen facilities for those in need. Praising the initiative, he said organising a blood donation camp on the occasion of the Shaheedi Purab was a noble step by BDC.
Advertisement
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement