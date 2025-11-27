Blood donation camp held to mark Shaheedi Diwas

A voluntary blood donation camp commemorating the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur, Bhai Mati Das Ji, Bhai Sati Das and Bhai Dayala was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Ankurjeet Singh, who marked the beginning of the event by donating blood himself.

The DC also reviewed the round-the-clock services provided by the BDC Blood Centre and discussed ways to further strengthen facilities for those in need. Praising the initiative, he said organising a blood donation camp on the occasion of the Shaheedi Purab was a noble step by BDC.

