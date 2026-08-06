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Home / Jalandhar / Blood donation camp marks Bhagat Pooran Singh’s death anniversary

Blood donation camp marks Bhagat Pooran Singh’s death anniversary

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Our Correspondent
Nawanshahr, Updated At : 04:41 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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Guests pay tribute to Bhagat Puran Singh at an event in Nawanshahr.
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Donors were honoured with fruit plant saplings at a blood donation camp organised by the Blood Donors Council (BDC), Nawanshahr, to mark the death anniversary of revered Bhagat Pooran, founder of Pingalwara, Amritsar.

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The programme was held at Bhatti Memorial Hall in Khoondaan Bhawan, where tributes were paid to Bhagat Pooran Singh, remembered for dedicating his life to serving the sick, disabled and destitute. Speakers recalled that he had inaugurated the Blood Centre on April 13,1992, with the vision that no poor patient should be denied blood for want of money.

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Baba Satnam Singh of kar sewa, Qilla Anandgarh Sahib, Anandpur Sahib, inaugurated the blood donation camp and presented fruit plant saplings to donors as a symbol of life, service and environmental responsibility.

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Addressing the gathering, Baba Satnam Singh appreciated the Blood Donors Council for its continued service to the underprivileged. He blessed the volunteers and staff and urged them to carry forward Bhagat Pooran Singh’s mission of selfless service with renewed dedication.

Dr Ajay Bagga, blood transfusion officer, said the blood centre provides blood to children suffering from thalassaemia without charging testing fees. He added that cancer and kidney failure patients receive a 30-40 per cent concession on testing charges, while economically weaker patients are provided blood free of testing charges.

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BDC founder president Gurinder Singh Toor, Rotarian, Yuvraj Kallia, Joga Singh Sandhra, an NRI from Mubarkpur, and other executive committee members paid floral tributes to Bhagat Pooran Singh. BDC manager Manmeet Singh thanked Baba Satnam Singh for blessing the donors and participating in the programme. On the occasion, Makhan Singh Grewal announced a contribution of Rs 31,000 towards blood testing charges for needy patients receiving philanthropic assistance for medical treatment.

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