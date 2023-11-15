Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 14

As many as 82 youths donated blood at the 11th blood donation camp organised by Hindustan Welfare Blood Donors Club, Phagwara, headed by its president Vikram Gupta. The camp was organised during Vishwakarma Mela here today. Superintendent of Police Gurpreet Singh along with DSP Jaspreet Singh inuagurated the camp. Social activist Sanjeev Bakshi donated blood for the 57th time today while a disabled boy Ram Singh donated blood for the seventh time, said club secretary Vitin Puri.

Improvement Trust Chairman Kashmir Singh Malhi and District Planning Board Chairman Lalit Saklani were also present on the occasion, said club PRO Neeraj Bakshi.

