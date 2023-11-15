Phagwara, November 14
As many as 82 youths donated blood at the 11th blood donation camp organised by Hindustan Welfare Blood Donors Club, Phagwara, headed by its president Vikram Gupta. The camp was organised during Vishwakarma Mela here today. Superintendent of Police Gurpreet Singh along with DSP Jaspreet Singh inuagurated the camp. Social activist Sanjeev Bakshi donated blood for the 57th time today while a disabled boy Ram Singh donated blood for the seventh time, said club secretary Vitin Puri.
Improvement Trust Chairman Kashmir Singh Malhi and District Planning Board Chairman Lalit Saklani were also present on the occasion, said club PRO Neeraj Bakshi.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Air quality in Delhi inches closer to ‘severe’ category
The national capital's Air Quality Index stands at 392 at 8 ...
Delhi Police question Bihar youth in Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video case
The police suspect that the youth had first uploaded the vid...
Betrayal, says sacked UK Home Secy Braverman in no-holds-barred letter to PM Rishi Sunak
'Your plan is not working,' she says in a searing letter to ...