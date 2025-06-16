Blood donation camp organised by Fit Bikers’ Club

Fit Bikers’ Club, in collaboration with Sachdeva Stocks, organised its fourth blood donation camp at the Sachdeva Stocks head office in Bulanwari. The camp was inaugurated by SMO Dr Swati Shimar.

Club President Paramjit Sachdeva shared that during the camp, 59 units of blood were donated by various donors, including several husband-wife and father-son pairs, as well as a large number of cyclists.

Upon her arrival, Dr Swati Shimar was warmly welcomed by the club members, led by Fit Bikers’ Club President Paramjit Singh Sachdeva. During the event, Dr Swati emphasised that blood donation is one of the greatest forms of charity, as it helps save the lives of those in need. She also highlighted the significant role Fit Bikers’ Club is playing in serving the community through its annual blood donation camps.

Dr Swati extended her congratulations to all the club members for their continuous efforts in other social welfare initiatives.