Blood Donors Club organises plantation drive

The Hindustan Welfare Blood Donors Club (Regd), a local organisation, took a proactive step towards environmental conservation by organising a large-scale tree plantation drive along the Chachoki Canal as part of the Van Mahotsav celebrations.

Advertisement

Under the dynamic leadership of Club President Pandit Rahul Sharma and General Secretary Vitin Puri, a diverse range of fruit-bearing and shade-providing saplings were planted.

The event was graced by Former Municipal Council Senior Vice-President Bibi Sarbjit Kaur, who attended as the chief guest. She stressed the importance of trees, saying, “Trees provide us with air and air gives us life.” Kaur also expressed concern about the growing impact of human activities on nature, warning that the consequences of environmental neglect are already evident. “There’s still time to restore our balance with nature,” she added.

Advertisement

Environmentalist Zaildar Surinder Singh, who volunteered to oversee the daily care and protection of the newly planted trees, emphasised that environmental conservation should become part of daily behaviour. He advocated for the sustainable use of natural resources and the responsible management of ecological assets.

President Rahul Sharma raised concerns about modern lifestyles, pointing out the irony that many households own multiple vehicles but have not planted even a single tree. He urged a shift in priorities towards greener living, highlighting the pressing need for a sustainable environment.

Advertisement

Community member Ajay Aggarwal highlighted the broader benefits of a green environment, noting that it not only provides fresh air but also creates public spaces where people can gather and relax. The plantation drive was carried out under the supervision of Project Directors Lecturer Kamlesh Chatli, Naresh Kohli and Rakesh Wadhhera.

Lecturer Harjinder Gogna and former President Vikram Gupta also acknowledged the growing public interest in environmental health. “People are beginning to think more responsibly about nature and the sustainable use of resources,” they remarked, noting that this awareness is a promising sign for future generations. The event saw enthusiastic participation from community leaders, students involved in the Community Service Project, and individuals like Dr. Anju Sharma, Kiranpreet Binning, and students Mukul Gupta, Vanshika Gupta, Khushboo, Krishi, and Anamika.