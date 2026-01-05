BLOs carry out voter list revision at four Nawanshahr booths

Under the directions of the Additional District Election Officer, Nawanshahr, and in accordance with the instructions of the Electoral Registration Officer for Nawanshahr-cum-Sub Divisional Magistrate Anamjot Kaur, voter list revision work was carried out today at four polling booths in village Saloh.

The activity was conducted during special camps under the supervision of sector supervisor Charan Singh Bagga, where booth level officers (BLOs) remained present at their booths to facilitate voters.

Deputy District Education and Information Officer-cum-SVEEP Nodal Officer Tarsem Lal said BLOs Laxmi, Davinder Singh, Harjeet Kaur, and Tarsem Lal performed voter revision services at Booth Numbers 89, 90, 91, and 92. Services included registration of new voters, deletion of names, and correction of voter details.

He further stated that applications were processed through the BLO App using Forms 6, 7, and 8. Voters were also appealed to take the maximum benefit of the special camps being organised on Saturdays and Sundays.

Residents Mulk Raj, Sandeep, Kulwinder Kaur, Dheeraj Kumar, Shadi Ram, Narinder Kumar, Kamlesh Rani, Deepan Rani, Sanyogita, Resham Kaur, Varinder Mohan, Navdeep Kaur, Simran, and other voters extended cooperation in the process.